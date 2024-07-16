Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Democrats Choose Blame over Policy

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., appeared live at the Republican National Committee (RNC) event in Milwaukee on Tuesday and told Newsmax that Democrats would rather blame others than talk policy.

Hern, appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," opened his remarks by contrasting the policy priorities of Republicans with what he perceives as the failures of the Democratic Party.

He stated, "Well, certainly what we've seen, you know, as you said, we [Republicans] talk about policy, we talk about, you know, putting money back in the American people's pocket, about securing our southern border, having energy security, getting inflation under control."

Democrats, however, "they all talk about something completely different. They talk about things because they don't have a good policy conversation to impose upon the American people. And this is what the problem is right now for the Democrats," Hern said.

Reflecting on the challenges Democrats face, Hern attributed their difficulties to an inability to address problems effectively over the past few years. He remarked, "They're looking at, you know, to blame everybody else for their problems over the last three and a half years. And that's why you're seeing the polls showing Joe Biden so far underwater."

Hern also noted internal pressures within the Democratic Party, highlighting their attempts to replace President Biden. "That's why you're seeing the Democrats, you know, push Joe Biden to get him out of the race," he added.

The congressman criticized Biden's recent public appearances, including his debate performance and a contentious interview with NBC's Lester Holt. "We saw his abysmal debate two weeks ago. We've seen what's happened with him. We saw the Lester Holt interview where he was angry with Lester Holt because he wanted to have him blame President Trump for the bad policies that Joe Biden has put in place," Hern said.

Hern concluded by emphasizing that the Democratic Party's current predicament stems from a lack of viable policies to present to the electorate. "The Democrats have nothing to run on. That's their problem for this election," he asserted.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com