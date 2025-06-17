Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: US May Launch 'Defensive Action' Against Iran

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's recent comments about Iran may be "setting up" a "defensive action" against the country's nuclear facilities that could include attacks by the United States.

Iran and Israel on Tuesday continued to launch missile strikes against one another, which have killed hundreds in Iran and dozens in Israel, for the fifth day in a row.

Trump said at the G7 summit on Monday that Iran "is not winning this war" and must "make a deal … before it's too late." He added on the flight back to the United States that he is "not looking at a ceasefire, we're looking at better than a ceasefire."

Cramer told "National Report" when asked about Trump's comments, "judging from what the president said, judging from the fact that he's probably in the Situation Room right now with his national security team, realizing that we have a number of tankers that are that are heading that direction, and another fleet going in that direction, I think what we're setting up for is for defensive action, quite honestly."

The senator noted that although he sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, he does not have inside knowledge of the White House's plans.

He added, "The president has been pretty clear that unless American troops are attacked, he doesn't want to use military force. Having said that, the only way to really end the nuclear capabilities that Iran has … would be for one of two things to happen: Either the United States flies some bombers with the 30,000 pound bunker busters and drops them on Fordow [fuel enrichment plant, one of Iran's nuclear facilities] or the Israelis somehow are able to get there and on ground or some other way and take out that capability."

Cramer said, "I think the job isn't done until that's done. And then, of course, you have to have a regime change [in Iran] because I think a lot of freedom loving, civilized Iranians and a lot of other pro-freedom Arabs in the region would … feel disappointed if that job doesn't get done. So I don't know exactly what's happening, quite honestly. But we shall see. And I support the president with whatever decision he makes."

