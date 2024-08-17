Kerik to Newsmax: Chicago Won't Get Security Resources for DNC

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik says officials in charge of security for the upcoming Democratic National Convention won't "get what they need" to maintain order in Chicago because Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a "cop hater."

"You get the governor to put out the National Guard and figure out how many troops you're going to need. You need to secure the surrounding facilities and areas, and then use the cops to patrol the perimeter. You can do it, but you need a governor on board and you need a mayor on board," Kerik told Newsmax on Saturday

Chicago won't get it under Pritzker, Kerik said.

"They're not going to get what they need. They're not going to get what they should get, because these governors and mayors, city council members - they are cop haters. They're not supporters of law enforcement and it's going to be problematic, I promise you," Kerik added.

Roughly 50,000 people are expected in Chicago for the convention, including thousands of anti-war activists who plan to demonstrate near the United Center where Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party’s nomination.

The DNC is being held through Thursday in Chicago.

