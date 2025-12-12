Roma Daravi, Charles Billingsley to Newsmax: Kennedy Center Staging 'First' Christmas Show

The Kennedy Center will stage what officials described as its "first" Christmas show, featuring an inaugural tree lighting ceremony and a program centered on the reason for the season, Roma Daravi, the center's vice president for public relations, and Christian singer Charles Billingsley told Newsmax on Friday.

Daravi said on "Wake Up America" that the one-night event, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, is part of a broader shift aimed at making the Washington-based performing arts institution more reflective of "America" and more accessible to families.

"We are changing the course at the Kennedy Center," Daravi said, calling the venue "America's cultural center" and stating that as such, it should "represent America."

Daravi said the Kennedy Center has long been viewed primarily as a performing arts venue but that it also serves as a national symbol.

She pointed to the Hall of States, where flags from every U.S. state are displayed, as an example, and said visitors will now also see a Christmas tree there during the holiday season.

"So very, very simple yet very exciting changes that we're making at the Kennedy Center," Daravi said.

Billingsley, who is expected to headline the program, said the event is designed to be both entertaining and focused on what he called the "truth behind the story."

"It's just a great honor," Billingsley said, adding that those involved in organizing the program, including President Donald Trump, were interested in presenting "a wonderful Christmas program," as well as "the real story."

Billingsley said the show will include a full Nativity presentation backed by strings, brass, and a choir and described it as a first for the venue.

"We're actually adding a Nativity scene to this event," he said. "It's never been done at the Kennedy Center before that I know of."

Daravi said the program is intended to provide a holiday option that appeals to families and children, describing it as a complement to traditional programming at the center.

The Kennedy Center has previously hosted performances such as Handel's "Messiah," Daravi noted, but added that lengthy classical programs can be difficult for young children.

"Not every little kid is going to sit through 2 1/2 hours of the symphony," she said.

Daravi said the new Christmas show will include both religious and secular elements, including Santa Claus, and will present what she called "the true story of Jesus Christ," along with a live Nativity.

"Wake Up America" host Marc Lotter compared the effort to other holiday traditions, including the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, and asked whether the Kennedy Center program could become a recurring event over time.

Daravi said that is the goal, framing the show as part of an effort to broaden what the Kennedy Center offers.

"The Kennedy Center needs to be a family-friendly location for everybody in this country," she said.

Daravi also said the changes underway are focused on adding programming rather than removing it.

"It's about adding to the institution, not taking away," she said, adding that new elements are being introduced "every single week."

Tickets for the Christmas show were still available, Daravi said, and can be purchased through the Kennedy Center's website or at the box office.

