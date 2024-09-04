Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Judges May 'Step In' on Kennedy Withdrawal Fight

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Wednesday that judges may have to "step in" and ensure officials follow state law when it comes to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s efforts to remove his name from ballots before the 2024 presidential election.

Kennedy last week filed a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson after state election officials rejected his notice of withdrawal from the race as part of his efforts to remove his name from ballots in battleground states where his presence might hurt former President Donald Trump.

Paxton said on "Wake Up America" on Wednesday, the day after a Michigan judge ruled that Kennedy's name must remain on the ballot, that if state officials are "not following state law, it's absolutely election interference."

Paxton added that he's "not surprised" by the difficulties that Kennedy is facing, adding, "Look what's been going on with President Trump, all these lawsuits and trying to put him in prison."

Paxton continued: "And of course, you have efforts like this to keep somebody on the ballot that's legally trying to get off the ballot," which he said "seems absolutely wrong. ... It's unfortunate that you have state attorney generals … whose entire job is to follow state law and enforce law, try to work around it for political purposes."

Paxton was asked if Benson could prevent Kennedy from being removed from the ballot before Election Day.

"I don't know Michigan law," Paxton said. "I don't know individual state laws, but I do think if she's not following state law, hopefully judges there will step in and do the right thing."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com