Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax: Mask Mandates Show Dems Want to Keep Control

The renewed call for people to start wearing masks again, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask mandate is happening because she and President Joe Biden don't want to give up control, Rep. Fred Keller said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"They really don't want to talk about their policies that have inflicted runaway inflation, the high-cost energy, the fact that people aren't able to get back to work," said the Pennsylvania Republican on Newsmax's "America's Agenda." "They don't want to talk about what a disaster their policies have created on our southern border, allowing people to come into our country. They are COVID-positive and spread COVID all over our country."

But because Biden and Pelosi don't want to discuss their own failures, they "go back to the way to control us so that we're not talking about those other items," Keller said.

Keller also said he finds it "ironic" that the left didn't like former President Trump for calling people names, but Pelosi on Wednesday called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a "moron" over his criticism on mask mandates.

"(You've also) got Joe Biden, saying everybody who doesn't agree with him is not as smart as he thought," said Keller, adding that if he were them, he'd realize that the American people are "thoughtful, hardworking people, and they don't need Washington, D.C., telling them how to look out for themselves, their families, or their communities."

Meanwhile, Biden was promoting his push for American-made products, or his "Build Back Better" program on Wednesday, but to so that, it will take American energy, said Keller.

"He has not displayed leadership on any of those issues," said Keller, including shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline or getting the United States back in the Paris climate agreement.

"He has torn down the methods for which we can build and make things in America," said Keller. "His tax rate, wanting to have this higher tax rate, that's certainly not going to build back better."

