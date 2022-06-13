Trump-Backed Arrington to Newsmax: Mace Will Lose in South Carolina, Voters 'Fed Up'

Katie Arrington, the Trump-backed Republican challenging incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District seat, said on Newsmax on Monday that her campaign will succeed in Tuesday's primary because the people of the state are "fed up with the establishment" in Washington, D.C.

"We're concerned about issues, inflation, the supply chain crisis, the national security crisis, and the education crisis, and the polls are going to show it," Arrington said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Nancy Mace has not been able to break since last year, over 46%, and she is not winning this election."

Arrington added that her campaign has continued to gain support because voters want someone in Washington who is "actually going to fulfill the promises that they make on the campaign trail."

Mace, she said, "has done nothing that she promised this district."

Arrington has the backing of former President Donald Trump, while Mace is backed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the U.N. ambassador under Trump, and Arrington said that fact is a "blessing" for her campaign.

"On Nikki Haley's part, the last time she endorsed somebody running against me, I beat her 60 to 40 [%]," said Arrington. "Now I'm going to say 53% on this one. Nikki Haley is striving to try and get her name on the presidential ballot, and that just isn't going to happen."

Haley, Arrington added, is "trying to stake her claim with the never-Trumpers," and that will just help her efforts.

Mace voted with Democrats to subpoena Steve Bannon, Arrington added, and "votes with AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] 45% of the time."

"Let me just tell you here in South Carolina, we are a hard conservative district. We care about faith, family, and freedom," Arrington said.

Arrington also slammed the Jan. 6 committee as a "sham" that is "wasting precious time" by giving tax dollars to "never-Trumpers Liz Cheney and her RINO establishment friends" and time on TV "because no one would ever cover them."

She then turned again to Mace.

"Nancy Mace, it's sad that you don't have anything in your platform to stand on," said Arrington. "You have done nothing but lie about me this entire race. Sadly, you haven't done anything for this district that you can be proud of … she has lied about her constituents, and no one should elect somebody back in office that can stand on nothing but lies."

