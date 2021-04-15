Kat Cammack to Newsmax TV: Mayorkas 'Too Scared, Too Cowardly' to Face Border Agents

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was ''too scared'' and ''too cowardly'' to meet with Border Patrol agents face-to-face during his last trip to the Southwest border.

Cammack said on ''American Agenda'' that ''as an American citizen, this is outrageous that all this finger pointing is going on. Oh, it's this person’s responsibility, that person's responsibility. The American people elected this administration to lead so they need to step up and do just that.''

The congresswoman claimed that Mayorkas ''never left the airport'' during his recent trip to Texas, where Fox News reports he met with sheriffs in El Paso and agreed to regular meetings with Sheriff Mark Dannels, who chairs the National Sheriffs Association Border Security Committee. This was the secretary’s third trip to the border since February, according to Fox News. Cammack called Mayorkas ''scared'' and ''cowardly'' in her interview on Thursday.

''But this notion that Secretary Mayorkas is making progress and he's doing a great job. I was just there in the past two weeks; I've been to the border twice. And when Secretary Mayorkas went last Friday, Thursday time frame, I asked the sector chief, I asked the Border Patrol agents all across the Rio Grande valley sector. Has he actually come and seen?

"He never left the airport," she said. "Let me repeat that: the DHS secretary, Secretary Mayorkas, he was too scared, too cowardly to actually face the agents that he is responsible for, and he refused to leave the airport in McAllen, Texas. Never once step foot out on the border. Never once in the field, and I am ashamed that he is our secretary.''

Cammack continued, ''It is absolutely unconscionable what we're seeing down there and just the thought that this is all finger-pointing games. The American people don't care about the finger pointing that's going on. We need this fixed now. It's time that somebody step up and lead and actually take responsibility, secure the borders and force the laws on the books and get a workable policy back in place that was stripped when Biden erased all of the progress we have made under the Trump administration, the executive orders.''

