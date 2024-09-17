WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: karoline leavitt | donald trump | assassination | attempt | kamala harris | democracy

Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump 'Putting His Life on the Line' to Save US

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 10:40 AM EDT

Trump 2024 National press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Tuesday that regardless of the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, he will "continue to put his life on the line to fight for this great country."

On Sunday, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested in connection with an attempted assassination attempt on Trump while the former president was golfing at his West Palm Beach country club, according to the FBI.

Leavitt said that it is "truly inspiring" to watch Trump continue to campaign with positive energy and enthusiasm despite the never-ending adversity he faces.

"Fake impeachments, for fake indictments, endless lies, and smears. And he's supported more from the American people than ever before because they are waking up to the truth that President Trump is the man that we need to bring this country back to greatness. The lives of the American people in this country were better with President Trump in office than they are today under [Vice President] Kamala Harris," Leavitt said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

Leavitt added that Harris and her fellow Democrats "don't want to talk about the issues because they're losing on the issues in every single poll. Kamala Harris is down on the economy, down on immigration, down on foreign policy because she's been a disaster over the past four years."

Leavitt concluded by saying the reason Harris continues to label Trump a "threat to democracy" and a "dictator" is because she cannot win on issues of substance.

"So that's why they peddle these dangerous lies about President Trump. But again, it needs to stop. It needs to stop today," she added.

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 10:40 AM
