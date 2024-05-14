WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: karoline leavitt | alvin bragg | trump | nyc | trial | stormy daniels | michael cohen

Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: DA Bragg's Trump Hatred Only Reason For N.Y. Case

By    |   Tuesday, 14 May 2024 09:42 PM EDT

The only reason Donald Trump is facing criminal charges in New York is because Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dislikes the former president so much, Karoline Leavitt, the national press security for Trump's 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"There is no crime here," Leavitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "That's why the FEC [Federal Elections Commission] passed on this case. Joe Biden's Department of Justice passed on this case, and Alvin Bragg's predecessor in the DA's office, Cy Vance, also passed on the case.

"Only Alvin Bragg, who is a far-left Democrat, brought this forward because he has Trump Derangement Syndrome, and he hates Donald Trump."

Leavitt said she has sat in the courtroom with Trump for all 17 days of the trial, listening to lots of salacious claims by prosecution witnesses such as porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that the mainstream media feast on like chum.

"But there is no crime," she said. "President Trump never committed one, and voters don't care because they have real issues in their lives. There are real crimes being committed in [New York] and in American cities across this great country every day. President Trump talked about it after court; Biden's migrant crime that is ravaging this country. That's what voters care about. That's what President Trump is running to solve those problems, and that's why he's leading in the polls."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The only reason Donald Trump is facing criminal charges in New York is because Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dislikes the former president so much, Karoline Leavitt, the national press security for Trump's 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday.
karoline leavitt, alvin bragg, trump, nyc, trial, stormy daniels, michael cohen, crime
284
2024-42-14
Tuesday, 14 May 2024 09:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved