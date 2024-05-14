Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: DA Bragg's Trump Hatred Only Reason For N.Y. Case

The only reason Donald Trump is facing criminal charges in New York is because Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dislikes the former president so much, Karoline Leavitt, the national press security for Trump's 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"There is no crime here," Leavitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "That's why the FEC [Federal Elections Commission] passed on this case. Joe Biden's Department of Justice passed on this case, and Alvin Bragg's predecessor in the DA's office, Cy Vance, also passed on the case.

"Only Alvin Bragg, who is a far-left Democrat, brought this forward because he has Trump Derangement Syndrome, and he hates Donald Trump."

Leavitt said she has sat in the courtroom with Trump for all 17 days of the trial, listening to lots of salacious claims by prosecution witnesses such as porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that the mainstream media feast on like chum.

"But there is no crime," she said. "President Trump never committed one, and voters don't care because they have real issues in their lives. There are real crimes being committed in [New York] and in American cities across this great country every day. President Trump talked about it after court; Biden's migrant crime that is ravaging this country. That's what voters care about. That's what President Trump is running to solve those problems, and that's why he's leading in the polls."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com