Kari Lake to Newsmax: SAVE Opposition 'Very Revealing'

Kari Lake told Newsmax on Thursday that the Senate should pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, as it would "go a long way toward securing our elections."

She questioned why some lawmakers appear unwilling to support it despite broad public backing.

On "Bianca Across the Nation," the acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media noted polling showing "83% are for it," adding, "I really question the 16%" who were shown to be against it.

Lake said Senate resistance to the bill raises serious concerns about lawmakers' motivations: "They're obviously not working for the American people if they're not interested in this."

While acknowledging that the SAVE America Act is not a complete solution, Lake said it would still strengthen election integrity.

"The SAVE Act doesn't fix every election problem," she said. "It doesn't end fraud, but it will go a long way toward securing our elections so that the voters can feel confident that these elections aren't just theater and make-believe, but the real deal, and that their sacred vote counts."

Lake said she hopes the Senate "gets on board," warning that opposition could be politically damaging.

"It's going to be very revealing to see who doesn't," she said.

Lake's remarks came as debate continues in the Senate over the SAVE America Act, which has already passed the House.

