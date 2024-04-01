Kari Lake to Newsmax: Slams Rep. Mike Gallagher, House Dems and Media Bias

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake criticized Rep. Mike Gallagher's early resignation from Congress and slammed House Democrats while speaking to Newsmax on Monday.

Lake expressed sympathy for Wisconsin's constituents, accusing Gallagher of abandoning them and potentially handing over House control to Democrats.

"Well, he's taking it out on his constituents. I feel so bad for the people of Wisconsin," Lake said. "I mean, he's basically giving them the middle finger, and I've got news for Mike Gallagher: the Republican Party is the party of MAGA."

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., announced last month that he would not run for reelection and would resign from Congress early, which he confirmed in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., hopes U.S. intelligence officials will restrict information shared with former President Donald Trump during standard national security briefings for presidential nominees under the Guarding United States Against Reckless Disclosures (GUARD) Act, drafted by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.

Lake criticized Democrats for hypocrisy, citing the case of Schiff, who she claimed lied about the Russia hoax and was removed from accessing classified information when then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., kicked him off the Intelligence Committee.

Schiff recently expressed hope that the intelligence community would "dumb down" briefings for former President Trump as the Republican nominee and provide only essential information, Politico reported.

"DOJ says he's [Biden] not mentally fit enough to stand trial on that, yet Adam Schiff and John Brennan are OK with a man who's not mentally competent, having classified docs in Joe Biden. That's a little bit hypocritical," Lake said.

"Adam Schiff was kicked off of getting any classified information because he lied," she added. "He lied about the Russia hoax. And so it's really rich. That, a guy like Adam Schiff, who can't be trusted, is the one who's trying to push an amendment like this.

"Adam Schiff is a known liar, and we shouldn't be listening to anything Adam Schiff wants, actually," she said.

Lake also accused the media of bias and cover-up, agreeing with President Trump's characterization of them as "the enemy of the people."

"You're working for one of the good guys [Newsmax]. Now the fake news media is part of the problem," she said. "They're part of the cover-up. They lie. They cover stories that don't matter, and leave the ones that do matter out of the news cycle, and when President Trump says the enemy of the people, I have to agree with him on that in so many ways; they're keeping the true information we need from us."

