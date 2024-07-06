Rep. Owens to Newsmax: DNC Should Nominate Kamala

The king or queenmakers attending the Democrat National Convention in August should feel unburdened by what President Joe Biden's legacy has been and put their support behind what can be a Kamala Harris nomination for their party, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax.

Speaking on Saturday to "America Right Now," Owens conjectured that in the scenario that the current vice president is being pushed as her party's presidential nominee, the Republicans' strategy should be to let her be.

"Just let her be who she is; she's a very unserious person," Owens said. "She has not succeeded in anything she's done."

"As I mentioned, this is the great example of affirmative action; this is a great example of DEI. We're talking about a person who has a skin color, but skin color does not denote merit — does not denote competency. And she is a very incompetent person. And I tell you, the American people right now, we're done with that. We want now to see our country be safe."

