WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | dnc | august | joe biden | 2024 election | dei | democrats

Rep. Owens to Newsmax: DNC Should Nominate Kamala

By    |   Saturday, 06 July 2024 12:51 PM EDT

The king or queenmakers attending the Democrat National Convention in August should feel unburdened by what President Joe Biden's legacy has been and put their support behind what can be a Kamala Harris nomination for their party, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax.

Speaking on Saturday to "America Right Now," Owens conjectured that in the scenario that the current vice president is being pushed as her party's presidential nominee, the Republicans' strategy should be to let her be.

"Just let her be who she is; she's a very unserious person," Owens said. "She has not succeeded in anything she's done."

"As I mentioned, this is the great example of affirmative action; this is a great example of DEI. We're talking about a person who has a skin color, but skin color does not denote merit — does not denote competency. And she is a very incompetent person. And I tell you, the American people right now, we're done with that. We want now to see our country be safe."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The king or queenmakers attending the Democrat National Convention in August should feel unburdened by what President Joe Biden's legacy has been and put their support behind what can be a Kamala Harris nomination for their party, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, said.
kamala harris, dnc, august, joe biden, 2024 election, dei, democrats, nominee
220
2024-51-06
Saturday, 06 July 2024 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved