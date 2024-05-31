WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jonna spilbor | donald trump | guilty | verdict | corruption | judge | juan merchan

Attorney Spilbor to Newsmax: 'Bad Verdict' Will Affect Entire US

Friday, 31 May 2024 09:02 AM EDT

Attorney Jonna Spilbor, in a Newsmax interview, lashed out at the guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump, saying the "bad verdict" is going to impact the entire nation.

Spilbor made her remarks during a Friday appearance on "Wake Up America."

"Normally, when you have a bad verdict like this one, it affects the person sitting at the defense table," she said. "This bad verdict is going to affect the entire country for obvious reasons.

"I blame all the parts of this proceeding, including the jury. This was coordinated corruption, and I blame all parties involved [except Trump's attorneys].

"This was a fix, you guys. The fix was in since before the indictment."

Spilbor also ripped Judge Juan Merchan for his handling of the case.

"Judge Merchan is salivating to put Donald Trump behind bars," she said. "But it's really, I want to say, it's unlikely to happen."

That being said, Spilbor pointed out that she also thought that "12 people coming to a unanimous guilty verdict under these circumstances" with questionable evidence and witnesses "wasn't going to happen either."

"But as you know, this is so funny because I have clients all the time that have to face pre-sentence investigations and criminal sentencing," she continued.

"Technically, some lowly probation officer is supposed to sit down with Donald Trump and go over his history — what kind of job he has, where he works, and decide what terms and conditions of probation might be appropriate here. How insane is it that we have a presidential nominee, former president, future president who has to go through that? Are you kidding me right now?"

Friday, 31 May 2024 09:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

