Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Iranian Regime 'Has Got to Go'

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax she believes the leadership in Iran needs to be replaced.

Ernst told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday, "This regime has got to go."

Ernst said that the Iranian leadership has only been able to stay in power through brutal controls on the nation's people. "They are the ones that have killed protesters, purportedly getting ready to execute one of those protesters to demonstrate to the rest of the population their power, their tight fist."

She said there is little positive that can be said about Iran's government. "This is the regime that has chanted 'Death to America.' This is the regime that has funded terrorist proxies, not just through the Middle East, but all around the globe. This is the regime that has targeted our friend and ally Israel."

The senator said she supports whatever decision President Donald Trump makes to bring the chaos in Iran to an end. "I back President Trump when he says that the people must rise up, take their institutions back."

Ernst said new leadership in Iran would be the best thing possible. "Having this regime gone absolutely will make our world a much safer place."

"Iran is on the brink of regime failure," said Ernst, "and we see that demonstrated with the protests coming from the Iranian people. God bless them for rising up."

Some estimates put the number of protesters killed in Iran at over 10,000. Ernst called it a global tragedy. "This is a great loss of people at the hands of their very own government. And I'm very thankful to Elon Musk and Starlink for providing the opportunity to get all of this news out of Iran to people around the globe so we understand what's happening on the ground to these protesters."

The United States does not have open diplomatic relations with Iran. The State Department continues to update information on what is known to be happening inside Iran, including the recommendation for any Americans there to leave.

The State Department website states: "Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help."

