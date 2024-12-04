Tennesee AG Skrmetti to Newsmax: Team Did Great Before High Court

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday in the case brought by the Biden administration over Tennessee's 2023 law prohibiting the use of puberty blockers and other gender reassigning treatments for minors.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told Newsmax that his team "did a great job putting on our case today."

Skrmetti said he doesn't want to count his chickens before they hatch, but offered high praise to his legal team and said he likes their chances of winning the high-profile case.

"But we did a great job putting on our case today, and we certainly we want to win. I mean, the crazy thing is we're lined up with Sweden and the United Kingdom and Finland," he said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"These are not countries that tend to agree with Tennessee, but everybody who's looked at the evidence sees that this is a real risk to kids, that there are tremendous harms here and no real benefit."

Host Rob Schmitt said some of the arguments from the liberal justices got "ridiculous" such as Justice Sonia Sotomayor comparing gender hormone therapy to aspirin. Skrmetti said his team was prepared and was not surprised by any of the counterarguments.

"We expected a lot of very vigorous questioning. There were no huge surprises in terms of what came up," he said.

"It was a long argument. There was room for a lot to come out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com