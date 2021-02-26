Johnny Cash's Son Hails Song by Trick Pony's Ira Dean as 'Heartfelt, True'

The only son of Johnny Cash and June Carter, John Carter Cash, hailed the contribution of Trick Pony's Ira Dean to a recently expanded album of his father's previously unfinished work as ''heartfelt and true,'' telling Newsmax TV that it stood out more than other songs recorded by artists such as Jewel, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson.

Cash appeared on ''Spicer & Co.'' on Friday, what would have been his father's 89th birthday. The country music legend died in 2003 at age 71. John Carter Cash referred to Dean's ''Let It Be Tonight'' as a track that had special meaning to him.

''The music that came out of this was heartfelt. It was true,'' Cash said of the song. ''There was so much beauty. I can't think of another that stood out more than Ira's.''

The song was recently added to an expanded edition of the 2018 Sony Legacy album, ''Johnny Cash: Forever Words,'' a compilation with origins in a trove of writings by the country music legend discovered by his son. Many of the documents, some mere scraps of paper, were unfinished songs by Johnny Cash, and his son went about distilling the writings and then finding artists to finish and record them.

Dean, who was taken in by the Cash family when he was younger, later became the bass guitarist for country music group Trick Pony and likened John Carter Cash to a brother.

''The connection that Ira had with my family from the very beginning, it's in that music,'' John Carter Cash said. ''He knew my father. And, of course, my father loved Ira. And that connection that Ira and I had sort of established that relationship with my dad.

''It just made sense. Upbeat, fun song ...''