Catholics Group CEO to Newsmax: Pope Leo XIV's Record Starts Now

Catholics for Catholics CEO John Yep told Newsmax Thursday that whether Pope Leo XIV has spoken out about controversial issues before as some reports have indicated, his record as the Pope "starts right now."

The first American Pope in the Catholic Church's nearly 2,000-year history was elected Thursday afternoon on the fourth ballot, to the surprise of many who were expecting a different outcome due to the long-standing taboo of a Pope from the United States.

A New York Times report from last week suggested that while serving as a bishop in Peru, Leo opposed a government plan to add teachings on gender in schools.

"I think that's a benefit. That's a plus," Yep told "American Agenda." "So if he has come out strongly on those issues, especially gender ideology, that's a blessing, right? We absolutely need moral clarity on that issue.

"I've seen that he's done some tweeting, retweeting about the whole George Floyd protest. He was really leaning into that before."

"So his record, whatever his record was, it's what his record starts right now. He's the Holy Father, and he needs our prayers. And we need absolute, strong leadership," he said.

"On one hand, you can say, Well, he hasn't spoken up about controversial issues; therefore, he must be good. Not necessarily. Jesus Christ himself was not afraid of controversy when it called for it."

Having served in the Vatican for 26 years, Monsignor Hilary Franco, permanent mission of the Holy See, said that this week's conclave was the sixth that he had witnessed and he was very excited about the election of an American to the papacy.

"I'm here and I'm so happy that I'm in Rome, in the Vatican, in order to see what is really happening," Franco said. "It looks like that was really something that I had said so many times these days in very several kind of networks.

"I said this is going to be a very quick conclave. And everyone said, 'Well, there are so many cardinals; 133 cardinals will not get together.' But this is a sign of the unity of the church.

"My dear friends, this is really a great sign. In such a short time, we have a new Pope — in America for the first time," he said.

"Finally, we have an American who has a missionary spirit because he has been a missionary for 40 years, a man who really knows the Americas because he was in South America. As you do know, he was a bishop there."

