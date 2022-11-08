×
Tags: john mclaughlin | polls | economy | gas

John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Economy, Gas Prices Helped GOP

By    |   Tuesday, 08 November 2022 09:29 PM EST

The main factor driving the vote on Election Day is that the country is “on the wrong track,” pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax Tuesday.

He said 65% of voters in McLaughlin & Associates’ October poll stated that fact. 

“What I’ve found nationally is that you’ve got 65% of the voters, just in our recent October poll, think the country’s on the wrong track,” McLaughlin told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “That’s what’s driving the vote today. That’s why so many exit poll voters said they were angry or frustrated.”

McLaughlin continued that the economy was the top issue for half the voters, and that 60% of voters thought that the country is in a recession.

“So I think that’s why, with independents you’re seeing it, but also Republicans I think you'd see it as well as high, and even some Democrats that are going to swing to Republicans for Congress.”

McLaughlin added that it was likely that when people went to vote, they bought gas and thought to themselves, I’m voting Republican.

“That’s why they’re very angry and frustrated,” McLaughlin said.

