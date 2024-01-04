Ex-CIA Analyst to Newsmax: Some Intel Officers Conspired Against Trump

John A. Gentry, a retired Central Intelligence Agency officer, told Newsmax that some current and former intelligence officers conspired against former President Donald Trump.

Appearing Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Georgetown University adjunct professor accused the two groups of pushing the mainstream media in the direction of delegitimizing Trump's 2024 candidacy.

"It's not the agencies, per se, that are doing it, but you have two groups of people who are opposed to the policies of Trump and to him as a person," explained Gentry, author of "Neutering the CIA."

Among those he named that fit in the retired category are former CIA Director John O. Brennan and National Intelligence Director James Clapper.

"They're on the MSNBCs. They're writing Op-Eds [opinion editorials] in The New York Times and so on," Gentry said. "And they are telling sometimes accurate information, sometimes they're telling stories.

The second group, he continued, is comprised of serving intelligence officers that contributed to the "substantial leaking" of confidential information during the Trump administration and engaged in releasing "disinformation."

Gentry believes that because nobody was punished for their actions under Trump, the actions will not stop until Trump or another Republican nominee confronts them.

Former intelligence officials were involved in the construction of a letter attempting to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story by the New York Post in October 2020.

Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell later testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees that the Biden campaign, specifically now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, helped craft it.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com