Ex-NYPD Chief Chell to Newsmax: Police to Protect Under Mamdani

With Zohran Mamdani sworn in Tuesday as New York City's first Muslim mayor, retired NYPD Chief John Chell told Newsmax he's confident the police department will continue to protect public safety regardless of political leadership or ideology at City Hall.

Chell, who served as the NYPD's chief from 2024 to 2025, said on Newsmax's "Newsline" that rank-and-file officers are watching the new administration closely but remain committed to their mission as Mamdani takes office with a Democrat socialist agenda and strong backing from the City Council.

"Today is his day," Chell said. "The rank and file is watching closely. It's real now. It's not idealism. It's not TikTok videos. He's got the keys to the car right now."

Mamdani previously called for defunding the police but reversed his position, saying the NYPD would not be defunded. He also announced that Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch will remain in her role.

Chell said keeping Tisch provides needed stability after years of leadership turnover within the department.

"The NYPD needs continuity and leadership," Chell said, noting the department has had four police commissioners in four years. "People are happy she's staying."

He acknowledged that Mamdani and the police department often approach crime policy from opposite perspectives, but said officers will continue doing their jobs regardless of political differences.

"This department has been through mayors of all stripes," Chell said. "Politics does not stop cops from responding to shootings, robberies, or emergencies. That does not change."

Mamdani has also said the NYPD would not assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under his administration, reinforcing New York City's sanctuary policies.

Chell said current law already bars officers from participating in civil immigration enforcement, but emphasized that protecting people from harm remains the department's responsibility.

"If someone is in trouble, the NYPD will be there," Chell said. "It does not matter who you are. ICE agents, protesters, anyone. If someone is under attack, we step in. We protect and serve."

The mayor recently released a video outlining residents' rights when interacting with immigration authorities. Chell said future high-tension situations involving federal agents will test how the policy is applied in practice.

"That's where it's going to intersect," Chell said. "But the commissioner cannot stop officers from protecting people who are in danger."

Chell also commented on President Donald Trump's statement that National Guard troops were being withdrawn from several major cities, including New York, though no Guard deployment was formally in place. He said a future deployment remains possible if conditions warrant it.

"I remember the National Guard in the subway," Chell said. "If I see them standing in hot spots keeping people safe, I feel safe. I welcome all the help we can get."

Chell said it will not take long for the new administration's policies to be tested.

"This city doesn't sleep," he said. "There will be a high profile incident, and we'll see what happens. But no matter the politics, the NYPD will continue to protect New Yorkers."

