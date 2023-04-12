×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john bolton | china | russia | ukraine | war | ccp | benefit

John Bolton to Newsmax: US 'Benefiting' From Ukraine War Involvement

By    |   Wednesday, 12 April 2023 10:32 PM EDT

Former U.N. ambassador and potential 2024 presidential candidate John Bolton told Newsmax on Wednesday that the United States is "benefiting" from aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"I think this is a war that is having several very beneficial effects for the United States," Bolton said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Wednesday. "No. 1: It's chewing up the Russian army and diminishing its power worldwide. And No. 2: If the Russians were able to get away with unprovoked aggression in Ukraine, every other former republic of the Soviet Union would be in jeopardy."

Bolton said that staying out of the conflict would jeopardize stability for our allies on the European continent and that the Chinese would see that weakness as a catalyst to move against Taiwan.

"The lesson that the Chinese Communist [Party] would learn in Beijing is that neither the United States nor the Western alliance would stand against aggression against a country in Europe," he said. "What chance was there really that we would stand aggression if they went after Taiwan? So I think this is all connected, and I think it's important to understand those ramifications.

"I think it's important to deter China from ever undertaking the attack to begin with or creating a pretext of a crisis to throw a blockade around the island, which they've demonstrated they have the capability to do. I don't deny that," he continued.

"I think the way you do that through deterrence is to show that Taiwan's capability of resisting an invasion or a blockade is significant. This is, for us, critical to maintaining our defense against China's increasing its hegemony along its periphery and Indo Pacific and ultimately worldwide."

Bolton said preventing such conflicts in the first place is the goal.

"The point is to try and avoid avoid military conflict," he said. "The way you do that through deterrence is to convince the adversary that if they undertook an act of aggression, the cost that they would bear would be far, far, in excess of anything they could hope to gain."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former U.N. ambassador and potential 2024 presidential candidate John Bolton told Newsmax on Wednesday that the United States is "benefiting" from aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia.
john bolton, china, russia, ukraine, war, ccp, benefit
394
2023-32-12
Wednesday, 12 April 2023 10:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved