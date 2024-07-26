Joe Piscopo to Newsmax: Nobody in Biden WH Will Stand With Israel

It would be good if there were someone in the Biden administration who would "just say I stand with Israel," Joe Piscopo, host of "The Joe Piscopo Morning Show," told Newsmax Friday.

"It's stunning what we're seeing, the messaging coming out of the White House," Piscopo said on Newsmax's "Newsline," adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "brilliant" when he spoke before Congress Thursday.

"He's just such a great orator," he said, "and then where is he going to stop? 'I've got to go see my old buddy Donald Trump,' and then he goes to Mar-a-Lago like Donald Trump is the real president, so I think that shows immense respect to President Trump."

The Trump administration worked with Israel, but the Biden administration "gave Iran whatever they wanted," he added.

"Don't forget that Biden goes in and gives them billions of dollars and before you know, it, they finance Hamas: Hamas and Hezbollah," said Piscopo. "Israel is at the risk of their very existence."

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to replace President Joe Biden on the ticket, and Piscopo said he doesn't think "anything happens by chance."

"A lot of people who listen on the radio show on AM 970, they wonder what is going on," he said. "They feel we're being Harris is being pushed upon us ... I just think it leads to a Trump landslide."

