RNC's Gruters to Newsmax: Making It 'As Hard as Possible to Cheat'

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters told Newsmax on Thursday the RNC is aggressively pursuing election integrity efforts nationwide, including a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court that challenges states counting mail ballots received after Election Day.

"We've come a long way since 2020, and we could do much better," Gruters told "Finnerty" and guest host E.D. Hill.

"But every single cycle, we're doing a little bit better and a little bit more.

"Like right now, we have 114 active lawsuits across the country going coast to coast, and we're bringing the hammer wherever we think we can gain an edge in terms of preventing illegals from voting, making sure we have equal access to poll workers and poll watchers, making sure we don't count absentee ballots."

Gruters pointed to a case involving Mississippi's law allowing absentee ballots to be counted if they are received up to five business days after Election Day, so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

The RNC and the Mississippi Republican Party filed suit in January 2024 challenging that provision of state law, arguing it conflicts with federal statutes establishing a uniform national Election Day for federal offices.

The complaint contends Mississippi's statute "effectively extends Mississippi's federal election past the Election Day established by Congress" by requiring election officials to count ballots received after Election Day.

On Nov. 10, the Supreme Court granted the petition for a writ of certiorari, meaning the justices will hear the case.

"There's 17 states that count ballots after Election Day, that's collected after Election Day," Gruters said.

"So, we have a big case right now that's up. And listen, we're fighting every single day to make sure we make it as easy as possible to vote and as hard as possible to cheat."

He added, "This Supreme Court case is a big deal, and I think we're going to win, and I think that's going to stop a lot of fraud right off the bat."

Gruters argued that accepting ballots after Election Day opens the door to misconduct.

"And here's the problem, because they know exactly how many votes they need to end up winning that race. There's cheating that's going on, and what we're trying to do is we're trying to make sure that we stop it," he said.

Beyond litigation, Gruters highlighted legislative efforts, including the SAVE America Act, which passed the House on Wednesday. The measure would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and mandate voter ID at the polls.

"Immigration still is first and foremost in a lot of people's minds because they've let 30 million people in," Gruters said, referring to the Biden administration.

"And that's why we're trying to pass that SAVE America Act, to make sure that people provide citizenship and make sure when they're registering to vote and they have voter ID when they go to vote.

"Let's make sure, because what they're trying to do is they're trying to fundamentally change the elections.

"They're trying to cheat their way to victory ... We're trying to say, stop cheating, get the gear in place, pass this SAVE America Act, and do it now."

