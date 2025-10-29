Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: Dems Losing Some Staunch Backers Due to Shutdown

Talks aimed at ending the shutdown may be picking up because Democrats are realizing they're losing some of their main supporters by refusing to provide needed government services that the public wants, Rep. Jodey Arrington told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Texas Republican, who chairs the House Budget Committee, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "I'm hearing what I think [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer is hearing, which is a lot of labor unions decrying the Democrat shutdown in the Senate, a shutdown where they have rejected 13 times now a clean CR [Continuing Resolution]."

Arrington said that the public's pain "is catching up with the political interest now of the Democrat Party. Initially they thought that the pain was their political gain, that the suffering of the American people, as they would say, was good leverage for them."

However, Arrington emphasized that Democrats "are figuring out from some of their key constituencies, in fact, they are losing, the American people are losing, and they are losing many of their most staunch supporters."

The Texas congressman stressed that "I believe [the disgust of the public] is sinking in [at what the Democrats have been doing]. I think come Saturday, which is when 42 million vulnerable families will be without their nutritional assistance to feed their families, you already have seniors not getting home health and telehealth services, you have mothers and their children, some of the most vulnerable, not getting critical health care nutritional service.

Arrington explained, "It's a long list of vulnerable families in our country not getting critical care and then you got hundreds of thousands of families from the men and women in the armed services who are not going to be paid. And yes, I think the pressure is mounting. I think you are going to see a break in the Democrats in the Senate, which is going to be a relief for everybody.

The congressman said, "Then we can get back to regular order and the norms of the Senate, where we continue funding at last year's levels, no policy changes, and we negotiate a bipartisan funding agreement to fund the government for the fiscal '26 year."

