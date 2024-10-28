WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jim schultz | minnesota | tim walz | economy | policies | crime | businesses

Jim Schultz to Newsmax: Walz a 'Catastrophe' for Economy

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 07:37 PM EDT

President of the Minnesota Private Business Council, Jim Schultz, told Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has not been good on the issue of his state's economic growth.

"Minnesota, right now has the slowest economic growth, job growth in our modern history. And it's the policies [Walz has] embraced," Schultz told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Monday.

"He's imposed massive regulatory burdens on our businesses. He's embraced soft-on-crime policies that have made it immensely hard to run a business in places like Minneapolis and Saint Paul. So, you're right. I mean, he's been a total catastrophe for the economy here in Minnesota and would be, of course, as vice president as well."

