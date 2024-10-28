Jim Schultz to Newsmax: Walz a 'Catastrophe' for Economy

President of the Minnesota Private Business Council, Jim Schultz, told Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has not been good on the issue of his state's economic growth.

"Minnesota, right now has the slowest economic growth, job growth in our modern history. And it's the policies [Walz has] embraced," Schultz told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Monday.

"He's imposed massive regulatory burdens on our businesses. He's embraced soft-on-crime policies that have made it immensely hard to run a business in places like Minneapolis and Saint Paul. So, you're right. I mean, he's been a total catastrophe for the economy here in Minnesota and would be, of course, as vice president as well."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com