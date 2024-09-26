WATCH TV LIVE

Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: National Tie 'Good Sign' for Trump

By    |   Thursday, 26 September 2024 10:41 AM EDT

According to latest Quinnipiac poll, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are tied nationally at 48%.

Pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Thursday that any poll that shows Trump tied in a national poll is "a really, really good sign" for Trump.

McLaughlin noted that national polls tend to be highly overrated when it comes to the presidential race and "what really matters are the battleground states."

"Donald Trump can probably lose the national general election vote because it's skewed towards places like New York and California. He can lose it by 3 or 4 points. So, the fact that he's basically tied in a poll like Quinnipiac, that's a really, really good sign for him," McLaughlin said on "Wake Up America."

McLaughlin also discussed the interview Harris gave on Wednesday to MSNBC and described her performance as "horrible."

"I'm telling you, any swing voter that watches that interview of Kamala Harris — and it was a game, it was done with somebody who probably should be basically one of her press secretaries," he said. "She was horrible in that interview, and she has no plan. She has no solutions, and she's trying to run from the failed policies of her and Joe Biden."

Thursday, 26 September 2024 10:41 AM
