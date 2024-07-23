Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Lies Forced Out USSS Director

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that there were a litany of failures that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director but that one sin stood out from all the rest — what happened after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Lies, Jordan said.

Jordan joined "Prime News" to break down the nine days from what happened July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, culminating with Cheatle's "pathetic" testimony before Congress on Monday and her eventual resignation Tuesday morning.

"I think her decision today was what the whole country understood needed to happen," Jordan told guest host Michael Grimm.

Jordan said his focus has been on the hours and events leading up to the assassination attempt, what happened during the "critical five minutes" of the shooting itself, and then afterward.

Regarding before, "Why was the president allowed to take the stage when he had this suspicious guy roaming about the premises? Why was he repeatedly denied additional security resources after, you know, several requests?" Jordan asked. "Why were resources diverted? That's what we've been told. We're trying to figure this out, but it looks like they were diverted with the NATO issue and with the first lady's travels. So there's a lot of those questions before."

"And then there's the after. And this was the one that bothered me the most, because the day after, the Secret Service says it's absolutely false — I mean, they were dogmatic — it's absolutely false that they asked for help and they were denied the help; President Trump security detail," Jordan said. "[DHS] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas said it's 'unequivocally false' that they asked for help and were denied help.

"And then five days later … they changed their story and say, 'Well, you know what? There were instances where President Trump's detail asked for help and they were denied those.' So they lied to us," Jordan said. "So before there were problems, during, and there's after where they lied to us.

"That's why she had to resign."

