Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Rittenhouse Verdict a 'Win for Our Country'

Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all counts is a "win for our country," and Democrats speaking out against the decision are being "ridiculous," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"This was justice," Jordan told "Wake Up America." "This shows that the American system of due process works. This was a God bless America type of day for the country."

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty Friday on charges of intentional homicide and four other felony charges in connection with the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third during the August 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His case hinged on self-defense and has led to a national debate.

"If that wasn't self-defense, tell me what is," Jordan said. "I think this is a win for due process. I think it's a win for our country. It's a win for those in this system where those jurors, knowing what was going on outside, knowing what Democrats were saying, reached the conclusion that the facts and the truth were warranted."

The verdict was also a "win for the Second Amendment and for our Constitution, so all in all, "it was a good day for freedom, a good day for the process, and a good day for America."

The congressman Saturday also discussed the passage of the $1.75 trillion spending package, which passed the House on Friday with all but one Democrat voting for it.

"They've screwed up everything," Jordan said. "There's not one policy area where the Democrats, who are now in full control of the federal government for 10 months, haven't haven't made things worse."

Under the Democrats' control of Congress and the White House, the nation went from having a secure border to "chaos," hit record inflation, and had the "spectacle" of President Joe Biden "begging" OPEC to increase production when the nation had been energy independent.

"This $2 trillion bill is only going to exacerbate that 31-year high inflation we currently have," Jordan said.

He added there is no one "on the planet" who believes Biden when he claims his "Build Back Better" plan – and the bill paying for it – will lower inflation.

"They're committed to this leftist agenda, and it didn't really surprise me that they voted that way," Jordan said.

Meanwhile, Republicans want a return to the stability the nation had economically and on the border, before Biden took office in January, and will "spell that out in a clear direction for the American people over the course of this next year and heading into the 2022 election," Jordan said.

