Rep. Banks to Newsmax: World Less Safe Since Biden Became President

The Biden Administration has weakened the United States on the international stage and made the world less safe, Rep. Jim Banks told Newsmax on Wednesday in reaction to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner issuing an unusual cryptic statement that the panel had made available to all members of Congress information about an unspecified "serious national security threat.”

Banks, an Indiana Republican, told "Newsline" that "we know that since Joe Biden has become president the world is less safe because of his weak leadership," citing crises around the globe that have flared up since he entered the White House.

The congressman emphasized "the world was safer every single day that Donald Trump was in the office than any day Joe Biden has been in office."

Banks is currently leading a Republican campaign against the Pentagon leadership in the Biden administration that is partnering with left-wing organizations to advertise for recruitment in the U.S. military that blacklists conservatives.

He sent a letter to every ad agency that has commercials for military recruitment to check if they work with such agencies, giving as an example Newsguard, alleged to censor conservative outlets.

Banks stressed that "I'm fighting back against all the branches of the military who still use Newsguard to decide where to place their advertising dollars to recruit for the military."

He emphasized that "this is the 50th anniversary of an all-volunteer force in our military and this is the worst recruitment year on record.

He continued that "we already know that the leadership of this Pentagon is trying to transform the military. The reason that they had the vaccine mandate was to get rid of conservative Republicans who were serving in the military out of patriotic duty and love of our country and to get them out of the military and to replace them with people who think politically differently. And that is what partnering with left-wing organizations like Newsguard helps them do."

