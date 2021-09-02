Jenna Ellis to Newsmax: Court Should Have Been 9-0 on Texas Abortion Law

Jenna Ellis, who served as a legal counsel to former President Donald Trump, said Thursday on Newsmax that she's "grateful" that Trump's Supreme Court nominees led to the ruling that allows Texas abortion law to stand.

However, Ellis, now a Newsmax contributor, said in a "National Report" panel discussion that she thinks the decision should have been 9-0, not split between liberals and conservatives. "

"This was an emergency injunction," said Ellis. "It was the left asking for a knee-jerk reaction to say, 'oh, of course, we're going to stop a legitimate law that Texas clearly has the constitutional authority to implement.'"

Democrats are "shocked" that the Supreme Court wouldn't stop the Texas law, said Ellis, but she thinks "it's great, not only for conservatives. It's great for the pro-life movement, but it's also great for the U.S. Constitution. This is clearly a state issue and the Supreme Court was absolutely right to deny that injunction."

And as such, there should not have been any political bias standing in the justices' way, said Ellis, a constitutional law attorney.

"I am hopeful that as cases continue to progress to the Supreme Court that we will have these types of holdings and the protections of life," said Ellis. "The reality is that there is no constitutionally protected right for an abortion. The Supreme Court has never stood for that proposition. Even in Roe versus Wade, Planned Parenthood versus Casey. It's the undue burden test."

She also noted that the Supreme Court "has found that the government does have a compelling interest to protect life and as we continue to make medical advances, we see that there is a fetal heartbeat as early as five or six weeks. We know that human life begins at conception and must be protected from conception all the way to natural death."

Radio host Jennifer Kerns, also a Newsmax contributor, said she thinks the case is showing a turn of public opinion on abortion toward a more pro-life stance.

"This is why Planned Parenthood is starting to hit the panic button," said Kerns. "This is why you'll start to see them really talk about this issue ahead of the 2022 midterms."

She noted that a recent Marist Poll showed that pro-life support has risen by about 17% among Americans in the last two years, and "we now know that about two-thirds of millennials and Gen Z actually are anti-abortion. They are very pro-life, much more so than my generation was."

Kerns added that perhaps the most shocking number for Democrats is that now, over 34% of the people in their party consider themselves to be pro-life."

"What you'll see the Democrats trying to push in the 2022 midterms is this is some war on women, but what we really know is the real war on women happened over the last 18 months with the COVID-19 pandemic with the lockout of jobs and small businesses and restaurant owners," said Kerns.

Another panelist, former Trump adviser and Georgia congressman Jack Kingston, also weighed in on the impact of the decision on the court's political makeup.

"In this case, we see once again, [Justice] John Roberts siding with the wrong side," said Kingston. "That is what often happens to a Republican appointee. They get on the court and they get thoughtful and then they start voting with the left, and you wonder why you wasted the nominee on somebody [who is] squishy. Democrats on the other hand, when they're appointed to the court, become activists. In fact, most of them already are at this. They just continue it at a higher level."

However, "people don't realize that since 1973, more than 60 million abortions have taken place in the United States," he said.

But as the left is already focused on abortion, the right "needs to answer them and stay active and stay on the offense," said Kingston.

