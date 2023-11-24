×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff van drew | biden administration | border | u.s. | immigrants | agents

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden WH Wants to Change Fabric of US

By    |   Friday, 24 November 2023 09:54 PM EST

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that the Biden administration wants to change the fabric of the United States.

Appearing Friday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Van Drew said he was hesitant to pass judgment but truly believed some individuals in the administration are hell-bent on fundamentally changing the country.

"These people in the administration around [President Joe] Biden have a goal. And I really believe this," explained Van Drew, who was first elected as a Democrat in 2018 before becoming a Republican in 2020.

"I'm not somebody that sees something behind every door, that there are hidden conspiracies — I'm not saying that," he continued. "But they have a goal to change the substance and structure and fabric of the United States of America, and it's dangerous."

The result of the motive, Van Drew believes, is that the U.S. is struggling to absorb existing immigrants and has left its southern border wide open, leading to people from "every corner of the world" coming in.

The New York Times cited federal government data Friday showing that over 24,000 Chinese citizens have been apprehended at the southern border in the past year, more than the preceding decade combined.

In addition, thousands of special interest aliens — illegal immigrants from countries that harbor antagonism toward the U.S. — have been caught at the border between October 2021 and October 2023.

Border agents encountered 13,624 Uzbek nationals, 15,594 Mauritanian nationals, 6,386 Afghan nationals, 659 Iranian nationals, 538 Syrian nationals, and many more over that period.

"We know that we've caught some, and that is with a minimum amount of care" from the administration, Van Drew stated.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that the Biden administration wants to change the fabric of the United States.
jeff van drew, biden administration, border, u.s., immigrants, agents
322
2023-54-24
Friday, 24 November 2023 09:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved