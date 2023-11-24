Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden WH Wants to Change Fabric of US

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that the Biden administration wants to change the fabric of the United States.

Appearing Friday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Van Drew said he was hesitant to pass judgment but truly believed some individuals in the administration are hell-bent on fundamentally changing the country.

"These people in the administration around [President Joe] Biden have a goal. And I really believe this," explained Van Drew, who was first elected as a Democrat in 2018 before becoming a Republican in 2020.

"I'm not somebody that sees something behind every door, that there are hidden conspiracies — I'm not saying that," he continued. "But they have a goal to change the substance and structure and fabric of the United States of America, and it's dangerous."

The result of the motive, Van Drew believes, is that the U.S. is struggling to absorb existing immigrants and has left its southern border wide open, leading to people from "every corner of the world" coming in.

The New York Times cited federal government data Friday showing that over 24,000 Chinese citizens have been apprehended at the southern border in the past year, more than the preceding decade combined.

In addition, thousands of special interest aliens — illegal immigrants from countries that harbor antagonism toward the U.S. — have been caught at the border between October 2021 and October 2023.

Border agents encountered 13,624 Uzbek nationals, 15,594 Mauritanian nationals, 6,386 Afghan nationals, 659 Iranian nationals, 538 Syrian nationals, and many more over that period.

"We know that we've caught some, and that is with a minimum amount of care" from the administration, Van Drew stated.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com