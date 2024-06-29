Jason Miller to Newsmax: Biden Won't Quit 2024 Race

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Saturday that Joe Biden will not withdraw from the 2024 presidential race despite concerns about his health and performance because the president is determined to continue his campaign.

“I expected the Joe Biden from the 2024 State of the Union to show up, to come out with all the energy and vigor and maybe yelling a bit too much and doing his whole, you know, wound up," Miller said on "Saturday Agenda."

"I figured they would have had him on the perfect calibration of dosage, having that week off to get his sleep schedule right, to get the energy boosters correct. But they didn't.

"When Biden came out there — even in the walk up to the podium, even before he said a word or started speaking — and then he started coughing, you knew something was up, that they didn't have it right. It's not the cough. It's not any other excuse. It's just Joe Biden can't do the job," he said.

Mentioning that Biden prepared for the debate at Camp David, Miller said, "Everyone who is in that cabin with him in the middle of the woods for a week knew that he was in bad shape. His vice president knows he's in bad shape. His entire Cabinet knows he's in bad shape. Everyone who covers the White House for the media knows he's in bad shape."

Addressing speculation about Biden being replaced as the Democratic nominee, Miller said he firmly believes that won't not happen.

"If you look at whether or not they can force Biden out, the answer is probably not. Some 3,700 out of the roughly 3,800 regular Democrat delegates to the Democratic convention are bound on the first ballot. That means if Biden shows up and he's running, he's going to be the nominee.

"Biden would have to go and step aside out of his own free will. And if you saw Joe and Jill Biden on that stage in North Carolina yesterday, you would know that they are not going anywhere," he said, referencing a Friday Biden campaign rally.

"This is his legacy. Joe Biden is so stubborn that he believes that God put him on this Earth to try to stop President Trump. That's it.

"I do not think Joe Biden is going anywhere. This will be President Trump against Joe Biden in November," he said.

