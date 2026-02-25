Jason Mattera to Newsmax: Inside Florida Drug Bust With Deputies

Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera on Wednesday provided an exclusive firsthand account of a ride-along with deputies in Martin County, Florida, during a coordinated drug bust that highlights the county's "zero-tolerance" approach to crime amid a broader law enforcement offensive against narcotics distribution.

Mattera, in an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," recounted embedding with the Martin County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division as deputies executed warrants and made arrests tied to a multifaceted narcotics investigation that unfolded over hours of surveillance, undercover work, and tactical planning.

The sheriff's office, under Sheriff John M. Budensiek, has been publicly focused on aggressively disrupting drug networks that local officials say have targeted neighborhood streets and schools.

"We do know him to be often armed," said Sgt. Justin Doyle of the Martin County Sheriff's Office, referring to a suspected dealer stopped by deputies on Feb. 3.

"He's posted several pictures on social media with firearms, including AR pistols and handguns," Doyle added, as well as apparent "kilos of cocaine."

Investigators allege the suspect, identified in law-enforcement bookings as Bryan Gomez-Colin, 21, sold drugs to a confidential informant, helping establish probable cause for his arrest.

Doyle described the early tension of the operation: "We've got a lot of guys on this team conducting really essentially two operations here at once. We've got the buy/bust vehicle suppression element, and then we have the residential search warrant element that's going to transpire almost simultaneously."

Mattera narrated, "Two operations, one moving target and a CI phoning in the final drug buy to draw him out in the open."

But even with about $4,000 worth of cocaine on the line, the deal "starts to wobble" because word spreads quickly in tight-knit neighborhoods once law enforcement activity becomes noticeable.

"As soon as we're in the neighborhood, a lot of times a phone call or text message goes out, and it's pretty apparent in this situation right now that they're aware of our presence," Doyle said.

Mattera noted that "Neighborhood spotters have shown up, cars circling, phones out our undercover vehicle, not so undercover anymore."

Due to that early awareness, the tactical team pulled back to retain the element of surprise.

"A lot of our tactics are based on the element of surprise," Doyle said. "If we lose that, then our tactics aren't going to be effective or we may not have an opportunity to employ them in the first place."

Mattera noted that law enforcement had "eyes in the sky" but saw no sign of the target inside, prompting officers to pull back.

"We don't want to hit an empty house, you know," Doyle said. "We don't want to hit it without verifying that he's there just to give him an opportunity to flee, you know, to be a fugitive."

Hours later, a breakthrough came when the target was spotted, allowing a SWAT team to execute a search warrant and seize evidence, including suspected drug money hidden under a baby’s crib, Mattera reported.

The Special Investigations Division then moved in for the arrest. Gomez-Colin now faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of drug trafficking and possession.

Local news reports said deputies seized large quantities of illegal narcotics, including more than 78 pounds of marijuana, thousands of THC vape cartridges and multiple firearms, along with tens of thousands of dollars in cash during coordinated searches tied to the investigation.

Mattera also highlighted how the law-enforcement culture in Martin County differs sharply from more lenient jurisdictions:

"Officers tell me their undercover units actually struggle to set up drug deals. Why? Because the criminals already know how it ends in handcuffs," he said.

"Law enforcement there has built a zero-tolerance culture when it comes to crime, and they are definitely proud of that reputation as they should be," Mattera added.

