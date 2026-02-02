Mattera's Newsmax Crime Report: Texas Targets Progressive DAs

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing a major change to the state's criminal justice system that could reshape how serious crimes are prosecuted in counties led by progressive district attorneys.

Abbott wants to establish a "chief state prosecutor" who could step in when local DAs decline to prosecute certain crimes or reduce charges against repeat offenders, according to Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera in his daily crime report on Monday's "Wake Up America."

"Gov. Abbott's proposal is meant to give the state a direct way to step in when he feels local prosecutors put communities at risk with their progressive version of justice," Mattera told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride. "Lawmakers must choose [to] support the safety of the citizens they represent, or the criminals who kill them.

"That choice, Gov. Abbott says, is exactly why Texas needs a chief state prosecutor to step in when DAs fail to do their jobs."

Supporters argue the proposal would serve as a statewide "backstop," allowing Texas to intervene when prosecutors in major blue cities fail to act "in the public's best interest."

Mattera noted that the plan would not replace county prosecutors, but could override decisions in cases involving dangerous offenders.

Proponents cite violent crime in Travis County as evidence, pointing to suspects with long criminal records who are released and later reoffend. Mattera highlighted the September 2025 murder of Kay Smith in Austin, allegedly carried out by a man with a decade-long history of encounters with law enforcement.

"He had a criminal record that showed he should have been left in [jail] the last time," the victim's sister, Brianna Brown, said.

"Maybe if they kept him in, my sister would still be alive."

Opponents, including liberal prosecutors under scrutiny, argue that empowering a statewide prosecutor would undermine local control and weaken accountability to county voters.

Mattera said the initiative could become a model for other Republican-led states dealing with high-crime urban areas where progressive prosecutors dominate the justice system.

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.

