Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Oversight Demanding Answers on Afghanistan

Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are demanding answers about the Biden administration's actions in Afghanistan, and member Rep. James Comer told Newsmax Tuesday that the White House has "no credibility on anything Afghanistan-related," especially on the question of providing taxpayer dollars to the country's new Taliban rulers.

"We just had a briefing with the inspector general for the Afghanistan reconstruction, and it was terrible," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "I just got off this special briefing. It was a bipartisan briefing with both Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, and we've been getting ripped off for years. I don't think that comes as a surprise to anyone. But I can't imagine asserting to anyone that we would turn American taxpayer dollars over to provide relief for any Americans left over there."

Democrats are also "outraged" by President Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, said Comer.

"I can tell you from the briefing we had today," he said, "both sides were allowed to ask the special inspector general questions and the Democrats were very disappointed in the Biden administration, as you would expect."

Still, there was "no desire" for a public hearing so the inspector general could give full details to the United States over what happened, said Comer.

"They have no desire to hold Joe Biden accountable," he said. "They have no desire to provide any type of oversight on anyone other than Donald Trump."

Comer also confirmed reports that 50% of the fuel the United States has sent to Afghanistan has been stolen, and that military weapons that were left behind with the withdrawal have been used against Afghans.

He added that committee members asked exactly how many weapons were left behind, but the inspector general couldn't confirm the exact amount.

"He said a lot of those numbers came from over 20 years, and they don't know exactly how many of those weapons were still in production and things like that," said Comer. "With respect to the fuel, he's been saying to the administration that at least 50% of the fuel that the United States was paying for Afghanistan for the reconstruction and the operation of their security forces was being stolen...they were stealing it and putting the money in their pockets. So this has been going on for a long time."

And once the answers start coming out about what went wrong in Afghanistan, the American people won't be happy with Biden, said Comer.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here