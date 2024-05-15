Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Talk of Reviving Bipartisan Border Talks 'Not Serious'

Statements by Democrats that they are attempting to revive negotiations over the bipartisan proposals to help reduce chaos at the southern border are not serious, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Lankford, who was one of the original negotiators of the bipartisan package that was shut down earlier this year, told "Wake Up America" that "no one has talked to me about trying to solve this issue [currently], because this is a not a serious attempt to try and solve anything," as it was beforehand.

He stressed that "no one is sitting down to do this now" and that "the presidential election [this coming November] is going to resolve" this issue.

Lankford said that last year, President Joe Biden, "in a rare moment," was trying to correct [many aspects of border security that would have helped] the issue.

"But the problem was it all got drawn into national politics, because Biden wouldn't do the most basic things he could have done ... he refused to actually implement the executive authority he actually had," and this frustrated many Republicans who did not take him seriously due to his inaction.

When asked if the current rumors being spread by Democrats about reopening the bipartisan talks means that Democrats have finally awakened to the seriousness of the issue, Lankford said "they have awakened to the politics and the chaos of what's going on at the southern border."

The senator said that "Americans of all political backgrounds on this hate the chaos on the southern border" and emphasized that "this is a crisis of Biden's own creation ... and now they are trying to figure how to manage his own mistakes."

