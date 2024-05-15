WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james lankford | southern border | security | bipartisan | negotiations | democrats | joe biden

Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Talk of Reviving Bipartisan Border Talks 'Not Serious'

By    |   Wednesday, 15 May 2024 10:33 AM EDT

Statements by Democrats that they are attempting to revive negotiations over the bipartisan proposals to help reduce chaos at the southern border are not serious, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Lankford, who was one of the original negotiators of the bipartisan package that was shut down earlier this year, told "Wake Up America" that "no one has talked to me about trying to solve this issue [currently], because this is a not a serious attempt to try and solve anything," as it was beforehand.

He stressed that "no one is sitting down to do this now" and that "the presidential election [this coming November] is going to resolve" this issue.

Lankford said that last year, President Joe Biden, "in a rare moment," was trying to correct [many aspects of border security that would have helped] the issue.

"But the problem was it all got drawn into national politics, because Biden wouldn't do the most basic things he could have done ... he refused to actually implement the executive authority he actually had," and this frustrated many Republicans who did not take him seriously due to his inaction.

When asked if the current rumors being spread by Democrats about reopening the bipartisan talks means that Democrats have finally awakened to the seriousness of the issue, Lankford said "they have awakened to the politics and the chaos of what's going on at the southern border."

The senator said that "Americans of all political backgrounds on this hate the chaos on the southern border" and emphasized that "this is a crisis of Biden's own creation ... and now they are trying to figure how to manage his own mistakes."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Statements by Democrats that they are attempting to revive negotiations over the bipartisan proposals to help reduce chaos at the southern border are not serious, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.
james lankford, southern border, security, bipartisan, negotiations, democrats, joe biden
331
2024-33-15
Wednesday, 15 May 2024 10:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved