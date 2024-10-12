Fmr. Gov. Gilmore to Newsmax: All Wars Connected

With the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, coupled with tension brewing in the Pacific, former Virginia Gov. James Gilmore warned Newsmax viewers on Saturday that "the battle that's currently underway is global."

On Friday, French President Emmanual Macron called for an end to arms exports to the Gaza Strip and Lebanon arguing the move was intended to "stop any destabilization in this part of the world." Host Tom Borelli asked Gilmore why France continues to support Ukraine while seeming to "turn their back on Israel." Gilmore said the west needs to recognize each of these wars are connected.

"I insist that your viewers recognize that the battle that's underway here is global. It could start in the Pacific at any time, but right now it's actively underway both in Europe and in the Middle East. And it all is connected, in my view," Gilmore said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

The former U.S. ambassador said that the aggressors of these global conflicts share a similar goal; to shift the balance of power away from Western allies.

"What's really going on here is a long war that's underway to try to change the Western order, to try to change us away from human rights and liberty and democracy. And we have to be prepared to confront these issues in various ways. But right now, the fundamental question for your viewers is, does Israel have the right to exist or doesn't it?" Gilmore added.

