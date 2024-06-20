Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Oversight Probes NewsGuard's Methods

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, who have launched an investigation into news rating service NewsGuard, want to know what criteria the company uses while determining which news networks are telling the truth and which are not, committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax.

"We know they received some federal funding," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They have a government contract ... this is used as, you know, as a tool to dissuade advertisers from advertising on conservative networks. It's also used as a tool to try to encourage platforms like DirecTV and other platforms that have a bunch of different TV channels to not allow certain networks on their platform."

Comer, in a letter sent to NewsGuard co-Chief Executive Officers Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz last week, said he is seeking documents related to their company contracts with federal agencies, as well as information about how it adheres to its "policies intended to guard against appearances of bias."

The congressman pointed out that through the "Twitter files," a series of articles published on social media, that the government was "involved in a coordinated effort to censor conservative speech."

"We wonder if NewsGuard is also used as a tool to censor conservative speech," said Comer. "We have a lot of questions for them, and because they get federal money, they fall under the jurisdiction of the House Oversight Committee."

Schmitt, commenting on NewsGuard, called the service a "biased left-wing attack dog" that labels conservative outlets like Newsmax as "disinformation."

"Their goal is obviously to bully conservative media out of existence," he said. "They want to have just one dialog in this country. They want to have left-wing authoritarianism."

According to NewsGuard's website, the company says it rates news sources based on reliability, using scores from "expert journalists" who rate publishers on a scale of 0-100.

The service says its ratings are based on whether certain websites repeatedly publish misleading or fake content, and whether it separates opinion from news. Further, NewsGuard says it rates whether sites use misleading headlines, disclose ownership and financing, and reveal potential conflicts of interest.

However, critics say the company is highly biased and partisan and uses subjective judgment on what news stories it rates for bias.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com