Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Will Redact Only Victim Names From Epstein Files

The files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that the Justice Department plans to release will be as transparent as possible, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We'll have everything that we've all been waiting to see, and we're going to make everything transparent that we can make," Comer said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Comer said the only thing that will be redacted is the names of some of the victims.

The Justice Department can publicly release investigative materials from a sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime confidant, a federal judge said Tuesday.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled after the Justice Department in November asked two judges in New York to unseal grand jury transcripts and exhibits from Maxwell and Epstein's cases, along with investigative materials that could amount to hundreds or thousands of previously unreleased documents.

The Kentucky congressman said his committee has been examining the New York financier's bank records.

How Epstein accumulated so much wealth has long been a mystery.

"I think there's a lot of curiosity as to where Jeffrey Epstein's money came from and how he accumulated such a vast amount of wealth," Comer said.

Comer said Epstein's estate was worth $250 million at the time of his death.

"That doesn't just happen," he said. "We're going to dive into that."

Comer said he is confident the government does not have an Epstein client list.

"But we believe maybe there's a possibility that we could get some names together of some people that may have been ... in violation of the law with respect to abusing these women," he said.

There are no plans to redact the names of anyone who did business with Epstein or flew on his private jet, Comer said.

"We want to be transparent with who had any type of relationship with Epstein. We want every name released, and then anyone whose name is released will have an opportunity to defend themselves," he said.

"They can say, 'Look, I only knew Epstein through social circles in West Palm Beach [Florida] or social circles in New York City. I never went to the island.'"

Comer said while there will be people named who did nothing wrong, that is the price paid for transparency.

"There's too big a cloud of suspicion as to what was going on with Epstein. There's too big a cloud of suspicion as to what role, if any, the government played in a cover-up.

"And the American people want the truth. And that's what my job has always been with this investigation, is to get the truth to the American people," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

