Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Aide Confirms Cover-Up Concerns

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that testimony from Ian Sams, a former spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office, paints a troubling picture of an administration engaged in an alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Comer told "Finnerty" and guest host Ed Henry that Sams' testimony raised new questions about whether Biden was personally exercising presidential authority — or if unelected staff made crucial decisions in his name, such as the use of the presidential autopen for pardons.

Sams testified in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which Comer chairs, that he spoke in person with Biden on just two occasions in his more than two years with the administration, in addition to a virtual meeting that Sams joined and a phone call with Biden.

"Yet he would go on TV every day and act like Joe Biden was at the top of his game," Comer said. "Implied that he was talking to Joe Biden. And this is his spokesperson. He was shielded from the president, which is more evidence that there were only a handful of people that were calling the shots in the Biden White House."

Comer said it appears that special counsel Robert Hur, who interviewed Biden for nearly six hours over two days while investigating allegations that Biden mishandled classified documents, spent more time with Biden than Sams.

Hur's report stated that he couldn't recommend charges against Biden in part because Biden would likely be viewed by a jury as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," making it difficult to secure a conviction for a felony requiring willful intent.

"Every other president throughout history had multiple interactions every day with their official spokesperson," Comer said. "Ian Sams is the guy who, along with [former press secretary Karine] Jean-Pierre, who we're bringing in in a couple of weeks, stood behind that White House podium in the briefing room and constantly told the American people that Joe Biden was at the top of his game. Implied every day that he knew what was going on.

"What I concluded today was that Robert Hur spent more time with Joe Biden than Ian Sams. … So, the Biden staffers were the ones that were just reading talking points.

"What we're trying to find out is, who was the one writing the talking points? Who was the person behind the curtain that was pulling the strings in the Biden White House? Because it doesn't look like it was Joe Biden."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com