Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Bill Clinton Still Slick in Epstein Deposition

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Bill Clinton remained a "very smooth operator" during hours of testimony.

The former president was ordered to testify as the panel investigates Jeffrey Epstein's political and financial network.

"Oh, he's still pretty slick," Comer told "Finnerty." "You can't compare Bill Clinton to Joe Biden. Joe Biden wouldn't have made it 15 minutes in that deposition.

"I think Bill Clinton could have gone another four hours."

Comer said investigators confronted Clinton with multiple forms of evidence linking him to Epstein, including photographs and communications that have circulated publicly.

"We presented every form of evidence, the pictures, every picture you've ever seen with Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein," Comer said. "All the pictures where he was getting a massage in the hot tub, in the swimming pool, all the emails."

Clinton answered every question posed by investigators, Comer said, though the panel will ultimately evaluate the accuracy of his testimony as the investigation continues.

"The American people see the answers. We asked the questions and he answered them," Comer said. "Now, whether or not he told the truth, I guess time will tell.

"But he answered all the questions."

The Kentucky Republican also discussed the committee's vote Wednesday to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for testimony about how the Department of Justice has handled the release of files related to Epstein investigations.

Comer said he does not believe Bondi is hiding information but criticized the Department of Justice's handling of the issue.

"I don't think she's covering something up. I just think this is the worst rollout in the history of America," he said. "Republicans in Congress are frustrated.

"We want to get the truth to the American people. We want to hold people accountable in the Epstein crimes."

Comer noted that ongoing lawsuits and prior settlements involving Epstein victims complicate the release of records.

"There are a lot of ongoing lawsuits. There are a lot of class-action lawsuits," he said. "Some of the victims were also victimizers ... they were at first victims of Epstein, but then they kind of became victimizers and started recruiting other girls."

Separately, Comer said the committee has invited Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to provide a transcribed interview as investigators examine Epstein's relationships with wealthy and influential figures.

"There's no evidence that he broke the law," Comer said of Gates. "But we do know he spent a lot of time with Epstein, and we're trying to bring in every rich, powerful person that spent a lot of time with Jeffrey Epstein to figure out how he was able to curry favor with the rich and famous."

