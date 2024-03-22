Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Invited to 'Defend Himself'

President Joe Biden will be invited to "defend himself" by testifying to members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee investigating him for possible articles of impeachment or criminal referrals, Chair James Comer said Friday on Newsmax.

"The ball's in Joe Biden's court," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Now we're going to invite Joe Biden because we're getting very close to the point where we're fixing to provide the American people the accountability that we promised all along because we believe the Biden family has committed a lot of crimes."

Comer added: "We believe Joe Biden knew darn well what was going on all along. We're going to give [him] an opportunity to defend himself. If he does not then we're going to proceed forward."

Comer noted that three former business associates of Hunter Biden, the president's son, "have all testified under oath that Joe Biden was a central figure in the influence-peddling schemes."

"No one on the Democratic side of the aisle, no one in the mainstream media is denying the fact that we have proven that the Bidens were influence peddling," Comer said. "There's disagreement is as to whether or not Joe Biden knew what was going on. So the only way to find that out is to ask him to come before the hearing."

Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, two of Hunter Biden's former associates, testified that the president was "going to be an equity owner in these schemes that they were doing," said Comer.

Comer added that Jim Biden, the president's brother, also led a healthcare company to believe that Joe Biden was interested in an equity ownership stake.

"There's overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden was going to be involved in these schemes," said Comer. "Joe Biden has lied so many times about his knowledge of participation in and benefit from his family's influence-peddling schemes that we thought we would give him an opportunity to set the record straight."

Comer said he would "vote to impeach" Biden now, but that the best path to holding him accountable is through criminal referrals.

"We said when we launched the investigation that we would provide the truth to the American people and then provide real accountability," Comer said. "So what does real accountability look like? Does it look like impeaching Joe Biden in the House and then the Senate ... or does it mean providing real criminal referrals to the Department of Justice?

"I believe our investigation can also lead to real accountability of the Bidens for their crimes. I also want to hold accountable the state actors. Every instance of the Bidens being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, by the FBI, by the Department of Justice, by the IRS, every time the Bidens were circled by government investigators, someone in the deep state would step up and tell the investigators to stand down.

"We want to list those names and hold them accountable for the cover-ups of all the Biden crimes, and I think we can do that."

