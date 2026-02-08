Jack Kingston to Newsmax: Violence in Russia Could Pressure Putin

Recent violence inside Russia could signal internal pressure on President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine continues, former Rep. Jack Kingston said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I do believe that the Russian people have lost too many sons," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," commenting on the recent shooting of a Russian general.

"I think at this point, if you look at what happens in other nations in a situation like this, the population gets restless," he said.

Former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., also on Sunday's show, agreed, saying Putin is unlikely to end the war voluntarily.

"I think Putin has no intention of ending this war until he has to," King said. "There’s only so many casualties a country can absorb."

King said military leaders may be pushing back internally.

"Generally, military men are the ones who don’t want to see their men and women being killed just for the ego of a dictator like Putin," he said.

Turning to domestic issues, Kingston said he expects Congress to reach a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security before a shutdown deadline.

"Congress always has to go up against the last two minutes," Kingston said. "I think there’s an agreement on putting body cams on ICE agents."

He criticized Democratic proposals involving ICE enforcement.

"Moving the warrants from an administrative to a judicial action, that’s a longer delay," Kingston said. "That’s done on purpose by the Democrats."

Kingston said a shutdown would hit agencies beyond immigration enforcement.

"What the Democrats are really putting in danger is FEMA, TSA, the U.S. Coast Guard," he said. "How many people are going to be traveling, and they want to see longer lines at the airport and less security."

Meanwhile, commenting on the immigration issue, King said he understands why New York Rep. Mike Lawler has floated legal status for some long-term illegal immigrants now that the border is secured.

"God bless President Trump. He has sealed the border," King said. "It’s never been secure in our history as it is right now."

King said long-term residents present a different challenge.

"People came here maybe 20, 25 years ago," he said. "They are raising families. They’re solid people in the community."

He said legalization does not mean citizenship.

"I can see not giving them citizenship, but finding a way to allow them to stay," King said.

Kingston said the proposal reflects political reality in competitive districts.

"He’s taking a pragmatic approach," Kingston said. "He’s a guy in the real world as opposed to being an appearance world where everybody’s against everything 100% of the time."

