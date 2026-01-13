Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: Dem Failures Reason for Michigan's Struggles

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democrats are driving Michigan's economic decline through a "lack of leadership" and "lack of vision," Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., said on Newsmax Tuesday.

He sharply pushed back against criticism of President Donald Trump's visit to Detroit ahead of the opening of the North American International Auto Show.

Speaking to "Newsline," Bergman rejected claims from Michigan Democrats that Trump is disconnected from Detroit's working families, saying the city's current challenges are the direct result of years of Democrat control in Lansing.

"Under the policies, the failed policies of Democrat leadership in the state of Michigan over the past seven-plus years, Michigan — especially Detroit — is in the economic hurt that it's in today," he said.

Bergman specifically criticized Whitmer's tenure as governor, arguing that her administration has failed to provide a clear economic path forward for the state.

"That was her lack of leadership or lack of vision for the future of Michigan," he said.

Bergman contrasted Whitmer's approach with Trump's economic agenda, which he said is focused on rebuilding domestic manufacturing and restoring the state's role as the backbone of the American auto industry.

"President Trump, on the other hand, looks at Michigan as one of those states that created the auto industry," Bergman said.

"What he's done through his policy is create the economic security environment combined with the national security environment that enables states like Michigan who choose to work with President Trump to bring good business practices to the state of Michigan."

Bergman added, "Michigan is a state with a great past and a bright future. But that future is going to be determined by the economic policies of the Trump administration.

"The president's all in, and that's one of the reasons he's in Michigan today."

The comments come as the Detroit Auto Show opens amid heightened political attention on the state's economy, trade policy, and manufacturing base.

Trump, who has frequently warned that other U.S. cities could "end up like Detroit" without changes in leadership, has made Michigan a focal point of his economic messaging.

