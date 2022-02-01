Rep. Greg Murphy: Ivermectin Studies Should Have Been Done 18 Months Ago

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax that therapeutic studies showing efficacy against COVID-19 should have been done 18 months ago.

Appearing Tuesday on "American Agenda," Murphy said: "We do know that multiple other drugs that have been FDA-approved, for other uses, have shown what we call in vitro ... activity against this virus: ivermectin, number one, probenecid number two, fluvoxamine, and some other ones; even there's an anti-alcoholism drug (disulfiram) that has shown some promise."

"The sad thing is, we've not put much research in the last two years against [COVID-19]. Now, there are some studies ... out there ... one from Japan, not yet used in humans" that have shown efficacy against COVID-19.

The congressman and urologist also said research is being conducted on the efficacy of some therapeutics in the United Kingdom and Duke University.

"In my opinion,'' Murphy added, "these studies should have been done 18 months ago, rather than just now."

Pointing to the current state of affairs, Murphy said that he "walked onto a elevator in the House the other day, and .... got screamed at by a Democrat because I was not wearing a mask. And the sad thing is, it's become entirely political. So whatever pressure we put on the Biden administration you know, bless their hearts, they're really making this entirely about political science, not medical science."

