Israeli Experts to Newsmax: Saturday's Strike 'Incredibly Precise'

Former Israeli prime minister adviser Ruthie Blum says the airstrike conducted by Israel earlier in the day on a Gaza City school compound that killed approximately 100 people was "incredibly precise," disputing the number of deaths.

"Maybe 20 people were killed, not 100 and not 90," she told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Second of all, it was so targeted that only one floor in that complex was hit, and it was only the floor on which terrorists men were located. And there are films of it. So the fact that Israel is blamed every time there's rubble in Gaza, we know that, but these were incredibly precise strikes," she told "Saturday Agenda."

Foreign policy expert Harley Lippman agreed, saying that "everybody just likes to blame Israel and not hold the people responsible who created this."

"If Hamas didn't go across the border on October 7th, rape, torture and murder, children and elderly women, not one Palestinian child would be dead today," Lippman added.

"But Israel is doing it because they're going after the terrorists. And it's the terrorists who are responsible. What's amazing to me is that the media doesn't focus on Hamas. They're the ones that put these people in harm's way. They're the ones hiding behind these civilians.”

