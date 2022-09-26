Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Iranian Protesters Push for 'Revolution'

Ric Grenell, the former director of national intelligence and U.S. ambassador to Germany, told Newsmax on Monday that Iranian protesters have changed their slogan to one of revolutionizing Iran.

Speaking to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Grenell says, "The protesters in Iran have changed their slogan, and the new slogan is 'we will not go home until we conclude this revolution.'"

"Now that stands in stark contrast to what we're seeing at the State Department and from the Biden administration, who is literally trying to message that 'we can separate this nuclear negotiation that we're doing with the killer regime in Iran from the actual killing on the streets.'"

Grenell's comments come after protests erupted in response to the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish girl, Mahsa Amini, who died in detention after she was detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

So far, protests have occurred in the Iranian cities of Tabriz, Urmia, Rasht, and Hamedan, as well as in the nation's capital, Tehran.

According to a report from NBC News, the protest has spurred Iranian officials to summon British and Norwegian ambassadors for what it regards as interference and hostile media coverage of the nationwide unrest triggered by Amini's death.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories: