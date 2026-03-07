Aharoni to Newsmax: US, Israel Working 'in Harmony' on Iran Operations

Israel and the United States are operating with an unprecedented level of military coordination in confronting Iran, and their cooperation is a "division of labor" between two highly capable forces, says former Israeli Consul General in New York Ido Aharoni.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Aharoni said the partnership reflects a new stage in security collaboration between the allies.

"What you see is two extremely capable military forces working together in harmony," Aharoni said. "It's a remarkable thing, by the way — it never happened before."

Aharoni noted that while the United States and Israel have cooperated militarily in the past, the current level of operational coordination marks a significant development.

"There was collaboration during the first Gulf War," he said. "The Americans provided the protective umbrella when Israel was attacked by the Iranians in April and October of 2024."

He added that Israeli military actions later that year helped shape subsequent operations against Iran.

"In December of 2024, Israel took out much of Iran's air defense systems, which allowed the stunning achievement of June of 2025," Aharoni said.

The partnership between Washington and Jerusalem, he added, reflects complementary strengths rather than identical capabilities.

"Obviously, Israel doesn't have the same capabilities that the United States has," he said. "So Israel is there to help fill in the gaps and, of course, to provide the essential and the critical intelligence."

Aharoni emphasized that intelligence sharing has long been a cornerstone of U.S.-Israeli security cooperation, particularly regarding Iran's military activities and regional influence.

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of Israelis for U.S. support and credited President Donald Trump for confronting what he described as a core threat from Tehran.

"The people of Israel are grateful for the United States, and particularly for President Trump, for his willingness to do something that was never done since 1979," Aharoni said.

He argued that Iran's greatest danger lies not only in its weapons programs but also in its ideological ambitions.

"The real dangerous weapon in the Iranian arsenal," Aharoni said, "is their deadly ideology."

Aharoni's comments come as tensions between Iran and its regional adversaries remain high and as U.S.-Israel security cooperation continues to play a central role in efforts to counter Tehran's military capabilities and influence across the Middle East.

