Rep. Turner to Newsmax: US Agrees to Share Intel With Ukraine

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, told Newsmax that the United States has agreed to share its intelligence with Ukraine.

Turner's comments to "Spicer & Co." come prior to a letter he sent the Biden administration requesting the U.S. share its intelligence with Ukraine.

Turner says, "this was very unexpected when we received notice that the [Biden] administration was restricting the use of intelligence information by Ukraine so that we were not sharing that information as to any area or territory."

The congressman went on to highlight that after "pushing back," and promoting "bipartisan criticism" which the Biden administration has "resented ... They're now sharing intelligence information" to the Ukrainians, which would "allow them to fight the Russians to win back territory. And it's [been] so successful that you're starting to see news stories come out of the administration from unnamed sources claiming the successes."

Turner maintains that the real "risk" would be not sharing information with the Ukrainians.

So far, no copies of Turner's letter appear to be reported. Additionally, Newsmax could not reach Turner's office for comment regarding the letter.

